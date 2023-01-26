Letter to the Editor: Some points of clarity on my stance for border security

In response to Cesar Munoz’s critique of my previous letter, thank you for exercising you free speech. I would like to politely clarify my comments on the border situation. But first, I admit my ignorance concerning American foreign policy in South America during the Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan years. I was a young student and preoccupied with my education. But I would ask that you do not judge a person’s religion based on a single political issue. For example, dishonest politicians could say: “If you don’t support (Black Lives Matter) you must not care about Blacks and cannot be a Christian”. As a Christian, I decry racism, subversive government actions, and I oppose anything but righteous wars. I do understand that a lot of our wars are aggressively sponsored by the military-industrial complex. This is evil.

On border security: I support legal immigration. I understand that the reasons people come here might very well be because of U.S. interference in the past, but we still need controlled and orderly procedures for letting people in and yes, they should be streamlined. It feels like the Joe Biden Administration is trying to circumvent the law by letting people just overrun the border to compensate for our previous sins. Kind of like, in the absence of reparations laws, we just let people riot and steal up to $950 of loot so as to secretly compensate for slavery.

Also, I have a background in statistics and am well aware of the correlation-causation fallacy. I’m just observing that under the current administration, border laws were relaxed, and the number of illegal border crossings increased drastically from 2019. I have acquaintances who are undocumented, and I care for them very much. Lastly, America is a sovereign country. We are not bound by United Nations directives.