Letter to the editor: Sorry to see liberal cartoonist in Summit paper
Steve Juhan
Tucson, Arizona
I am a skier from Tucson, Arizona. On Jan. 22, I noticed biased liberal Democrat cartoonist David Fitzsimmons in your newspaper. Just so you know, the Arizona Daily Star is loosing money and has since it moved to Phoenix because nobody buys the newspaper and the building is for sale. I have boycotted the “Arizona Communist Star” for many years because of the editorial writing and especially David Fitzsimmons.
I am very sorry to see his cartoons in your newspaper.
Letters to the Editor