Letter to the Editor: Stacey Nell is dedicated and well suited to become clerk and recorder

I have seen firsthand how experienced and dedicated Stacey Nell is to exceptionally performing in her position as chief deputy Summit County clerk and recorder.

I am an election judge and have worked for Stacey in all the elections she has been involved in here in Summit County. Stacey’s attention to detail and her dedication to conducting fair elections is truly amazing. She goes beyond what is necessary and mandated and does everything she can to ensure that even the perception of improprieties are eliminated.

Stacey has excellent technical and practical skills and is a manager who listens to her employees and problem solves using the information she has obtained. I believe that all Summit County residents will benefit from having Stacey Nell in the role of Summit County clerk and recorder.

She certainly has my vote.