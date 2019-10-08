Letter to the editor: Stan Katz has experience to take Summit schools to next level

Please vote for Stan Katz for the Summit School District board. We have four people for whom to vote, and I think adding Katz would be great choice. His experience with finance and educational curriculum , from 12 years on a school board in a top district in New Jersey, puts him in an entirely different category as a person who can improve our district’s performance and state ratings.

He is passionate about educational achievement, and he believes that, while our Summit schools are somewhat above average for our state, we have the means and public support to make them better.

Additionally, he cares about our community. He is a long-time advisory member of the Summit Combined Housing Authority, where he is a strong advocate for affordable housing and more rental housing. He is also an active participant in the Mountain Scholars Program, which supports our first generation graduates in their pursuit of higher education. His belief that everyone should have a chance to succeed, regardless of economic or social status, is the cornerstone of everything he does.

He believes that many educational programs in our district can be greatly improved, especially our literacy programs, and that he can help achieve that outcome. I think he has the desire and ability to accomplish that.

Add Katz to your vote for Summit school board. His experience can also make him a great mentor to the other school board members.