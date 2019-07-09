 Letter to the editor: Standing up for God’s most precious creation | SummitDaily.com

Letter to the editor: Standing up for God’s most precious creation

Opinion | July 9, 2019

Chris Najork
Keystone

Hooray for Dr. Donald Chisholm! (“Letter to the editor: Pro-life celebration on the Forth of July” published July 4 in the Summit Daily News.)

I don’t think God is going to judge our nation on whether tax rates are too high or too low or whether we have open borders or closed borders, etc.

But I believe we will be judged by our treatment of God’s most precious creation.

