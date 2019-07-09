Letter to the editor: Standing up for God’s most precious creation
Chris Najork
Keystone
Keystone
Hooray for Dr. Donald Chisholm! (“Letter to the editor: Pro-life celebration on the Forth of July” published July 4 in the Summit Daily News.)
I don’t think God is going to judge our nation on whether tax rates are too high or too low or whether we have open borders or closed borders, etc.
But I believe we will be judged by our treatment of God’s most precious creation.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Letters to the Editor