Letter to the editor: State budget was overextended before the pandemic

I am writing in response to Enis Alldredge’s recent letter to the editor addressing mine.

In an April 27 Colorado Sun article, Sen. Bob Rankin is noted as acknowledging “that all options are on the table” (regarding balancing a budget that is $3 billion in the red). That comment was in reference to severance tax revenue that is a most valuable revenue for Colorado.

At no point, before or since the Joint Budget Committee published its recommendations for balancing the budget, has Rankin spoken out against his committee’s recommendation to suspend the Homestead Tax Exemption or suspending the PERA Direct Distribution.

Keep in mind, our state budget was already overextended by $1 billion before this COVID-19 pandemic was announced and addressed. Overspending was a base from which we started.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In my letter to the editor, I signed my name and made no mention of my candidacy. Since Alldredge has, I will address it.

I announced my candidacy in December 2018 because Sen. Randy Baumgardner was term-limited. Thereafter, Baumgardner resigned and Rankin was appointed (receiving six of the 10 votes from the vacancy committee).

I wanted to, and was asked to, continue my campaign. At the April 11 Senate District 8 assembly, I received 55.2% of the votes to Rankin’s 44.8%. The assembly was represented by 139 delegates (134 voted).

Placing top line on the primary ballot, against an eigh-year incumbent, is something I am very proud of. I am most appreciative for the support of delegates representing Jackson, Garfield, Grand, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties.

It will be an honor for me to serve and represent the counties of Senate District 8.