Letter to the editor: State House candidate Kim McGahey’s ideas are absolute lunacy

Kim McGahey states clearly that it’s a good idea to arm our school teachers. Loaded guns in a crowded school in the hands of inexperienced teachers who didn’t sign up to be cops. What could go wrong with that plan? I spent 28 years in the U.S. Army and saw first-hand what happens to first-time shooters in a stressful situation. Virtually every shot misses the intended target. Shooting at paper targets doesn’t replicate the situation.

Dumb idea, but even dumber is his plan to protect the vulnerable 3% of the population from COVID but let the rest infect themselves and create herd immunity. Hmmmm, instead of 300,000-400,000 dead Americans projected by Johns Hopkins University by year-end (even if we social distance and wear masks) the number would grow exponentially under his plan. No reputable scientist or doctor is arguing for this approach. These ideas are absolute lunacy and should be rejected in a landslide vote.

I wonder if he believes the Earth is flat, too?