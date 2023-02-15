Letter to the Editor: State of the Union was great, but I’d make one change
Thomas Wahl
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
I think President Biden gave a great State of the Union speech on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Given the strife in the world and the recent disaster in Syra and Turkey, I wish he had asked for one minute of silence for the dead and suffering to acknowledge their pain.
Letters to the Editor
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.