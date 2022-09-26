Letter to the Editor: State Rep. Dylan Roberts deserves our vote for his support of women’s rights

I was beyond upset earlier this summer when the U.S. Supreme Court took away the right for women across the country to make decisions about our bodies. Nobody should be forced to give birth, period. And nobody should come between a woman and her doctor, especially when it comes to those most personal of health care decisions. The decision to have an abortion does not come lightly and no one should question a woman who has made this very difficult decision.

Luckily, here in Colorado, we still have a guaranteed right to seek the reproductive health care we need and deserve. That right was preserved last spring by Democrats in the state legislature who made sure that women can access things like contraception and, yes, abortions. Rep. Dylan Roberts voted in support of that bill, which is why I am supporting him in his run for the Colorado Senate.

We need voices like Roberts’ at the Capitol because he knows that women’s rights are fundamental, and he believes in freedom and bodily autonomy above all else. Roberts will stand up for a woman’s right to choose no matter what, and will fight to make sure every Colorado woman can access the reproductive health care they deserve.