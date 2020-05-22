Letter to the editor: State should let each county decide when to reopen
Gainesville, Florida
Here we are after eight weeks with no plan to save the economy of Colorado. You have 24 counties with single-digit or zero cumulative infections, 24 with less than 100, 11 with less than 821 and five with from 1,000 to 4,700. And your numbers are going down! We have learned to social distance. We have learned to wear face masks. We have depleted the U.S. of alcohol, hand sanitizer, Clorox and Lysol liquid and wipes. We can hike, fish, kayak, swim, golf without a big group!
This virus will be with us for a long time. Will we be locked down by the state until there is a vaccine?
Summit county has just more than 200 cumulative cases in three months. They told me the rules are mandated by the state governor. Gov. Jared Polis has shut down 75% to 80% of the state because of high infection in five counties. Let each county decide how to handle this. Contain areas of high infection. But you are killing small businesses in your state one county at a time. Polis and his people are not saving anyone. They are destroying the taxpayers of Colorado.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User