Letter to the editor: State should let each county decide when to reopen

Here we are after eight weeks with no plan to save the economy of Colorado. You have 24 counties with single-digit or zero cumulative infections, 24 with less than 100, 11 with less than 821 and five with from 1,000 to 4,700. And your numbers are going down! We have learned to social distance. We have learned to wear face masks. We have depleted the U.S. of alcohol, hand sanitizer, Clorox and Lysol liquid and wipes. We can hike, fish, kayak, swim, golf without a big group!

This virus will be with us for a long time. Will we be locked down by the state until there is a vaccine?

Summit county has just more than 200 cumulative cases in three months. They told me the rules are mandated by the state governor. Gov. Jared Polis has shut down 75% to 80% of the state because of high infection in five counties. Let each county decide how to handle this. Contain areas of high infection. But you are killing small businesses in your state one county at a time. Polis and his people are not saving anyone. They are destroying the taxpayers of Colorado.