Letter to the editor: Statistics can be manipulated to serve a purpose

Written in response to “Fox News is as dangerous as COVID-19” by letter writer Richard Gannon.

Rendering an opinion based on “so-called” facts culled from various sources is a perfectly fine exercise. One could, however, question from where said “undisputed facts” came. Statistics can be manipulated to serve a purpose, but I digress. What is very disturbing about the opinion that was written, is the vitriol spewed about those who watch Fox News.

The writer pointed out that they are “society’s least educated and lack the intellectual ability to differentiate between fact and fiction.” From where did that statistic come? Ridiculing, labeling and name-calling a group of people who watch certain television networks, in my opinion, is the definition of bullying! I should heed what my father-in-law always said: “Never argue with a fool, because people watching or listening (in this case, reading) won’t know who the (in this case, the self-aggrandizing) fool is.”