Letter to the editor: Stay-at-home order is worth economic risk in order to save lives
Silverthorne
In response to the letter to the editor published April 18, I understand the point that Henry Rissier was evidently trying to make about striking a better “balance” with our COVID-19 response. However, the prospect of saving a million or more souls in the U.S. seems to me, at least, to far outweigh any “pain and hardships” that he and others are currently suffering.
