Letter to the Editor: Staying in Summit appreciates progress for senior housing

Staying in Summit really appreciates Erin Fisher’s letter to the editor on April 13 in the print edition of Summit Daily News.

Yes, we are extremely fortunate to have a community that supports our community and senior center, Timberline’s adult day care and the Community Care Clinic, but as an AARP-approved Age Friendly Community, shouldn’t we have individual rental apartments for seniors, assisted living for elders, memory care services, plus rehab programs for individuals that need assistance after major operations?

Our county should be a cradle-to-the-grave community as seniors continue to contribute a great deal to the county, both in expertise and to the nonprofits that need financial and volunteer support.

There is hope, and we look forward to progressing in this regard.