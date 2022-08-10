Letter to the Editor: Stop calling us short-term rentals. Vacation rentals is what we are.

My name is Mary Waldman, and I am a proud vacation rental property manager based in Breckenridge.

I would love for the town of Breckenridge to remove the BOLT license cap, but that is unrealistic. Instead, I have a very simple request today.

Stop calling me short-term rental.

The short-term rental label makes me a target. By using some meaningless initials, S-T-R, you make it easy to dehumanize what you are doing.

Change STR (short-term rental) to VR, Vacation Rentals.

You vacation. I vacation. We don’t short-term rent.

When I think of short-term rentals, it is a no face entity that has no emotional connection to me. But you know that’s not true. We have a connection.

According to study provided by University of Colorado Boulder from April 2022, there are total 8,108 vacation rental-related jobs in Summit County and 53% of these jobs are directly employed by vacation rental businesses.

Everyone you know is somehow related to our vacation rental industry.

I am one of you. I am not a short-term rental.

Please show respect to everyone who works in tourism by referring us as vacation rentals.