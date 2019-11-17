Letter to the editor: Stop trying to help; you’re only making it more expensive

After reading the story “Mark and Deb Spiers honored as the Spirit of the Summit in annual philanthropy awards,” I’m left wondering why pharmaceutical executives are helping Summit County residents with the Peak Health Alliance health care plans. In fact, my health care insurance premium for 2020 has increased. Just as this publication covered a few days ago. (Thank you, Summit Daily, for highlighting the issue. This “glitch” is hurting many I have spoken to in the county.)

I’m happy that people that are well off are able to relocate here due to their love of skiing.

For those who live here due to birth and family ties, please stop trying to help us. Your help is costing us the limited disposable income we have.

Thank you for listening.