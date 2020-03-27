Letter to the editor: Strange pricing on locals housing in Silverthorne

My wife and I were extremely excited about our home purchase in Smith Ranch phase one. We love our home and the neighborhood. Enjoying a walk during our “quarantine” time, we happened on the Cornerstone Reality flyer for phase two. Much to my surprise, when looking at prices, I see the same unit and finishes we have for $18,000 cheaper than the unit we purchased. I do understand how the world works and prices change. With that said, it is difficult to understand how a workforce community housing project sponsored by the town of Silverthorne could allow this. Are we not supposed to get the best price available balanced with the need for the builder to also make a profit? With a deed-restricted unit that can only appreciate by 2% a year, phase one residents now will be at a great disadvantage one day when we sell. Future buyers will also be paying that extra $18,000. Unethical, unfair or just somebody that paid more than they had to that is grumpy? I will let you decide. My advice to new buyers: Wait until phase five to buy; you will get a steal.