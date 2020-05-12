Letter to the editor: Summit businesses should adopt ‘physical distancing’ language | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: Summit businesses should adopt ‘physical distancing’ language

Opinion Opinion |

Tom Castrigno
Frisco

Kudos to Summit County for switching to the term “physical distancing” to more accurately reflect actions taken to reduce the spread of coronavirus. This term supports mental health by removing the connotation of isolation and loneliness associated with the previously used term. “social distancing.”

For the purpose of better serving our community, I request all businesses adopt and use the preferred term “physical distancing” on all public signs and notices.

Letters to the Editor
