Letter to the editor: Summit County can be better than this

My granddaughter’s heart is broken. And so is my heart. She is 7 and was so excited to join a soccer team. In fact, she seemed to be excelling in that she scored four goals in her first three games (the only one to score on her team). However, there were no high fives, no knuckles, no “great jobs”. Instead she was shoved, shunned and avoided. The supposed coach chose to ignore and avoid the whole situation. You see, she is on the autism spectrum. Sadly, these adult parents and a coach missed a wonderful opportunity to teach their children. I pray they will learn to be better people.