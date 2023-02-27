Letter to the Editor: Summit County commissioners need to study the Constitution and economics

Keep in mind that the short-term rental licensing and regulations were not the sole creation of the Summit Board of County Commissioners.

None of those who proposed and approved have a modicum of economic understanding ,or they would not be harming those who are trying to earn a living, abusing the owners/taxpayers, and ignoring common sense.

The artificial booking/night limits will have a downstream-multiplied, disparate impact on the lowest quintile of the population who are in the service sector normally providing the support services for rental units.

Severe “clueless” economic impacts will ripple through the community that they pay lip service to, while claiming to help. No long-term rentals will result. Lower tax collections, from rentals and future assessments, will result.

The problem with this — and all legislation — is that it is the work of unelected bureaucrats that dream up this stuff, and they are not accountable to the voters.

The approach, far too long, by this county has been to plaster over and bandage problems created by the politicians and their minions, instead of addressing the root causes.

The commissioners fall short of their fiduciary responsibilities by engaging in a fool’s game of social engineering and don’t have a clue how to “run the train or even ring the bell”.

All elections have consequences and the unexpected?

Most of the housing issues are the result of the one-party control of this county the past two decades. Overreach and myopia have been rampant in the planning and zoning office demands and have limited affordable living quarters.

Compounding these sins were the restrictions of accessory dwelling units over the past two decades. Only now have these been revised — but too late. The harm has been done.

The commissioners — and towns — have been blindly following the Pied Piper’s tune and are being played by acronym anarchists of socialism.