Letter to the Editor: Summit County commissioners should be careful what they wish for

Citizens of Summit County,

Be aware! Your rights and freedom of speech are in jeopardy.

I attended a recent Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting and no public comment was allowed about short-term rental regulations being proposed! Why? Because just as the Breckenridge Town Council did, the county is trying to push this through.

They have absolutely no clue what they are trying to do. They compare our rental market to Palm Springs, now i think a lot of citizens have been there. I would say most people would spend 5-7 days there, and I would assume a lot would go golfing.

Now compared that to a ski vacation. I think the average would be 3 to 4 days. I know my legs and body are shot after that. I do not rent my house, but on my street there are 10 houses and four are short-term rentals. In the last 10 years, I have had only one problem.

Now i believe the current system needs tweaking. Most of the problems are parking and hot-tub issues. I am not a tech guy, but there’s got to be some app or way you could turn the hot tub off by 10 p.m. If issues persist, give them the three-strike rule. Enforce the rules better.

I think the current system is far better than the Palm Springs debacle.

I do not believe the government should tell me what to do with my own personal residence. How many people that live and work here rely on the ski industry? Why are they rushing this threw?

I have lived here 40 years. There used to be a saying years ago in mud season (last one out of town, turn the lights off.) Careful what you are wishing for!