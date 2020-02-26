Letter to the editor: Summit County does not represent seniors’ views on Fiester

The Summit County Community and Senior Center is a building in Frisco. It is primarily owned by the county. However, seniors in Summit County have donated money to this building. But seniors do not run or own this building. The county runs this building. The county has first dibs on the use of it’s rooms. The county lets the seniors of Summit County use rooms there for their activities. The county also uses the rooms there for their own activities. The county lets others in the community use rooms there. The Rotary Club of Summit County, a variety of community churches and other community organizations all use the center for meetings and gatherings. The county also often uses the rooms in the building to rent out and make money. They rent the rooms out for weddings, birthday parties, etc.

Our current county commissioners are really out of touch with their constituents if they believe the building represents the seniors in Summit County. I’m a senior, and they don’t represent me. As a matter of fact, I don’t know any seniors who are OK with paving over the Fiester Preserve. The county doesn’t represent them. However, I do know lots of seniors who have worked with the Continental Divide Land Trust to implement the conservation easement that is on this property. They worked hard and long hours to preserve this little patch of land for future generations to enjoy. Our senior population didn’t move to Summit County to see “forever wild” paved over. Stop saying the Senior Center represents the seniors in Summit County. It doesn’t and neither does our power-hungry current county board. Keep your clammy county hands off our “forever wild.”