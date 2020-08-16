Letter to the editor: Summit County emergency alert system is crying wolf
Silverthorne
The alerts being sent to Summit County residents and guests on a regular basis — using loud, Amber-alert sounding notifications — should be reserved for true emergencies. A child being abducted or an approaching wildfire are genuine reasons for an alert of this nature. Having your TV or phone blacked out with a loud notification to wear a mask is an extreme abuse of power and only seeks to desensitize people from alerts for real emergencies.
