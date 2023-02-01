Letter to the Editor: Summit County government officials aren’t listening to us

I am a home owner in Summit County’s Peak 7 neighborhood near Breckenridge, to be specific, and the Summit County commissioners are stomping on our property rights and not listening to their constituents who are opposed to their regulations. I attended a meeting a week ago at the courthouse, along with many others, and the room was packed. After sitting patiently, quietly and respectful for 90 minutes, they not only moved the citizen comments to the end of the meeting — when the agenda listed it in the beginning — but they said they would not allow any discussion regarding the short-term rentals and would cut citizens off if mentioned.

This is clearly government that is not listening to the people and hurting our opportunity for income now and in the future.