Letter to the editor: Summit County Government should learn to operate within its budget

I am registered as an independent voter. I am socially liberal and fiscally conservative. I believe the Democratic Party has become way too comfortably entrenched in Summit County politics and government.

Because of this, I plan to split my votes on the County commissioners between Democrat, Republican and independent/unaffiliated candidates.

While this approach could create ideological issues for the incoming board, it would also force them to work out any differences they have and come to an agreeable compromise. Admittedly, it would be shocking to see the election result in such an outcome. I am not going to endorse any of them in this letter.

I have to wonder whether current commissioners Karn Steigelmeier and Thomas Davidson would be promoting Measure 1A or the Fiester Preserve issue if they were running for reelection rather than being term limited. 1A, especially, seems to me to be an effort to simply avoid doing their job of setting a budget for 2021.

We live in a wealthy county. I think it’s possible there is fat in the county’s expenditures that could be eliminated. In any case, I think it’s important to live within one’s budget. Many of us have had to learn to get by with less in 2020. Summit County government should have to do the same.