Letter to the editor: Summit County health officials should release virus data on tourists

First, I want to thank our local authorities for taking steps to stem the spread of COVID-19. The mask mandates, increased testing and good contact tracing are strongly supported by most of us based on the data about the disease you have shared with us. But we are not getting data about how many people in Summit County are testing positive, we only hear about the “permanent residents.” The county health department reports: “all case data … pertains to Summit County residents only. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment counts cases among visitors in their county of residence, even if they are tested here.”

When I go to the grocery store or a business, I want to know how many people there might be sick. I don’t care if they are a resident or not. Is this an effort to hide the truth so the flow of tourists to the county doesn’t become an issue? I thought the health department was here to serve the people not just the business interests. How can we make good decisions about how to stay healthy, keep our businesses open and get everyone to support efforts to stem COVID-19 with only half the data? Should we be redoubling efforts to educate tourists or the permanent residents? The health department needs to share information about all the test data in the county and not hide half of it.