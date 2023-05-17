Letter to the editor: Summit County Housing Authority is incompetent

Something must be done about the fraud at Summit County Housing Authority.

As the owner of a local mortgage company, I come into contact with this “nonprofit” frequently. Lately the incompetence has passed a lever that can simply be chalked up to uniformed employees and into, in my opinion, fraudulent assistance for those in favor.

Those in charge seem to pick and choose whom to grant approvals to, and these are never the hard-working locals that the program is meant to protect. Instead, individuals, often even businesses, are allowed to purchase the deed-restricted homes after Summit County Housing Authority rejects real qualified applicants by using completely invented math. I think it’s criminal, and I mean that fully.

The staff refuses to use the the office that our taxes pay for, making it impossible to communicate or challenge them on anything. Today, we were told they didn’t feel like going in and forgot to forward the phones for a few days. This is what we are all as a county are paying into? This has to be stopped for the good of our local workforce.

It’s to hard as it is to get into a family home, to have to also fight a corrupt organization under the guise they assume makes it impossible.

