Letter to the editor: Summit County is more divided than even Pitkin County
Minneapolis
This letter is just some thoughts (maybe more correctly some observations) which have been going through my brain recently. I do not live in Summit County (I do live in Pitkin County six months of the year) but do visit Summit a couple of times a year and as a result do like to follow events in the county through the Summit Daily News.
I had been thinking that Pitkin County was divided into two very opinionated camps with both sides being very cynical and snarky (and yes I know it is 60% liberal to 40% conservative). However I have now concluded that it is nothing compared to Summit County. I base this not only on letters to the editor but on the conversation feeds that go with them. Yikes!
One other observation: It would seem that more than a few people who do offer comments in the conversation feeds have chosen to use names which are not their actual names. Oh well.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User