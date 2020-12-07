Letter to the editor: Summit County is more divided than even Pitkin County

This letter is just some thoughts (maybe more correctly some observations) which have been going through my brain recently. I do not live in Summit County (I do live in Pitkin County six months of the year) but do visit Summit a couple of times a year and as a result do like to follow events in the county through the Summit Daily News.

I had been thinking that Pitkin County was divided into two very opinionated camps with both sides being very cynical and snarky (and yes I know it is 60% liberal to 40% conservative). However I have now concluded that it is nothing compared to Summit County. I base this not only on letters to the editor but on the conversation feeds that go with them. Yikes!

One other observation: It would seem that more than a few people who do offer comments in the conversation feeds have chosen to use names which are not their actual names. Oh well.