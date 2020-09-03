Letter to the editor: Summit County is not immune to national policing concerns

The police in America have been captured on video killing another unarmed black man. Not only is this sad and atrocious to be exposed to, it has become too normalized. Police are tasked to protect and serve.

The word “protect” is defined as “keep safe from harm or injury.” Let’s be real: This problem is ever-present in our own small, fairytale mountain community. I have witnessed police in this county do welfare checks with assault rifles, shotguns and hand guns drawn on someone who is dealing with a mental health issue. “Blue lives matter” protests around the county that claim to not be political are a smoke screen. Saying “blue lives matter” is the equivalent of saying “police need military weapons to protect us.”

Please stop acting like blue lives matter more than the people in the crosshairs, the people who have guns pointed at them. The police need to be demilitarized, and we need to support our minority brothers and sisters who we all relate to on a humanity basis.