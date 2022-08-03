Letter to the Editor: Summit County is stronger when we all come together for a cause

On Saturday morning at Frisco Historic Park, League of Animals and People of the Summit (LAPS) held its 32nd annual K94K event which raised thousands of dollars for the health and well being of animals and people in Summit County. While it was great to see so many dog tails wagging and humans smiling and laughing, I was most impressed to see how various organizations come together for a common goal. This is Summit County at it’s best!

In our increasingly polarized America, it was wonderful to see potentially competing (for our time and dollars) animal welfare groups unite on the day to create a fabulous event, raise funds, and extend education in our community. A special ‘shout out’ goes to the leaders and members of these groups that have the foresight and leadership to bring the community together; LAPS’s Mary Harmeyer, Summit County Animal Shelter Volunteer Group’s Lisa Spaulding, Summit Lost Pet Rescue’s Melissa Davis, and Summit Therapy Animals’s Brad Perry.

Being an election year, maybe, just maybe, we can unite around a tail-wagging platform!

Thank you to all participants, volunteers, organizers, and sponsors of K94K for making Summit County so special! If you missed the event and are interested, all the above organizations have websites for additional information.