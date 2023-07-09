Letter to the editor: Summit County jumped into action after my husband’s crash

My husband and I were riding bikes on the path between Dillon and Frisco. Unfortunately, my husband lost his balance and fell off his bike. Within a minute, there were people at our side asking how they could help us.

We quickly discovered he had a wound on his knee requiring an emergency room visit. I had our dog in a backpack and knew I couldn’t take him with us to the ER. A very kind woman offered to take my husband to the ER in Frisco while another took me, my bike and my dog home so I could get my car and go to the hospital. There was a gentleman who helped us get my bike in the back of the vehicle and made sure I secured the other bike to a tree off of the path. Once home, my generous neighbor went with me to get the other bike and rode it back to our place in Dillon while I traveled on to the hospital.

My husband received great care from the ER staff, and, coincidentally, our nurse grew up in the same hometown as I did and our parents knew each other. We were so touched by the kindness of strangers and neighbors.

I wanted to thank all those who were so helpful in assisting us that day — Darcy, Mel, Tony, Phil and Julie — as well as others who stopped to make sure all was under control. Working together we got everyone and everything where it needed to be.