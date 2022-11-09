Letter to the Editor: Summit County lacks elderly care due to its high elevation
Silverthorne
Mr. Mark Addison has missed the key reason for no elderly care in Summit County — altitude! We have watched many friends strive to stay in Summit, but by mid 80s they can not get enough oxygen over 8,000 feet. No senior housing operator would take the chance of low client attraction or retention here. If you are out skiing, hiking etc. — you do not need senior housing. Many over 70 sleep with oxygen to maintain & exist at this altitude — even us healthy skiers. The other resort community’s are at lower altitudes.
