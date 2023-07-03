Letter to the editor: Summit County libraries are in need of your help

We have great news to share with you! The expansion of the North Branch Library in Silverthorne is scheduled to be completed before the end of this year!

If you have walked or driven by the construction at North Branch, you have seen how large the building will be.

Imagine a dedicated children’s space, “The Owl’s Nest” with space for art projects, more books, storytime and computers

Imagine a dedicated teen space that is a safe place for teens to socialize and learn

Imagine a beautiful space with an inviting fireplace for browsing and reading books

Imagine meeting rooms of various sizes available to reserve and space to enjoy the Blue River with two outdoor decks

Thanks to the incredible generosity of community members and businesses, the Summit County Library Foundation has raised nearly $670,000 towards our goal of $1 million. Your help to successfully meet our fundraising goal by the time the new library opens will be greatly appreciated. Please help us raise the remaining $330,000 for this important resource to your family and the Summit County community. The future of our library is determined by people like you.

Kindly consider donating to Colorado Gives or signing up for the City Market rewards program . Donations are often made to the library in memory of someone, in honor of a birthday, anniversary, retirement or just because. All donations will receive a letter of acknowledgment and are tax deductible.

Furthermore, we encourage you to spread the word about this campaign among your friends, family and colleagues who may also be interested in contributing to this cause. Sharing the importance of our library and its impact on our community will help us raise awareness and gather the necessary support.