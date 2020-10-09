Letter to the editor: Summit County Measure 1A is a terrible idea

In his recent long-winded opinion column, Thomas Davidson continues to disappoint us. His rambling endorsement of the continuous property tax increases proposed in Measure 1A left me happy his days as a Summit County commissioner are over. He, along with co-conspirators Karn Stiegelmeier and Elisabeth Lawrence, just don’t get it. Removing constitutional limits on taxation is a bad idea. Why should our “tax and spend” local politicians have an ever-expanding pot of our money while the rest of us rise and fall with the local and national economy? Much of the spending that Davidson lists in his column doesn’t need just a 13% reduction in funding; it needs to be eliminated altogether. Our board of commissioners has completely failed at setting priorities and then fully funding the things that matter. Instead, they spend the morning scheming to seize public open space in order to build high-density public housing projects, then go off to Sierra Club meetings in the evening. That sort of eco-hypocrisy damages our community’s character and the environment. In addition, I do not want to pay taxes that are then handed out by the county to local charities in order in inflate the egos of local politicians. I can decide on worthy charitable causes myself and give accordingly.

I remain hopeful and optimistic for Summit County. Our upcoming election is a perfect time to replace all three commissioners. The only incumbent is Lawrence, whose only past work experience is working for a local charity. Summit County needs and deserves candidates with the education, background, intellect and ability to run the county like a business, not a charity. Vote “no” on 1A.