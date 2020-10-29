Letter to the editor: Summit County needs Bruce Butler as a county commissioner

Leadership: Mayor of Silverthorne for four years (2014-2018) and Town Council member for six years (2008-2014). Member of Silverthorne EDAC, Parks Open Space and Trails, Citizens Police Advisory, Summit County Schools north side and 5th Judicial District performance review committees.

Accomplishments: Oversaw Smith Ranch purchase/workforce housing, Silverthorne Design District overhaul, Fourth Street Crossing/downtown planning and developer selection, Performing Arts Center/Lake Dillon Theatre, Rainbow Park, Trent Park and Placer Park redesign and revitalization, North Pond, Blue River Trail, Business Grants, First Fridays, Funding for Breckenridge/Summit Stage Transfer Center, expanded ESTIP to small and medium businesses — just to name a few.

Experience: HOA management (Copper Mountain Resort), Silverthorne grants/scholarships, transportation funding and advocacy.

Community service: Rotary Club of Summit County, Summit County Elks, Dillon Community Church elder and Summit Musicians Relief Fund board member.

Personal: 20-year Summit County resident, married with a 16-year-old daughter. Cares deeply for District 3 residents (Silverthorne, the Lower Blue and Heeney) and all of Summit County citizens.

COVID-19 has affected everyone here in Summit County. More than ever, we now need the experience and leadership of Bruce Butler to help our county navigate its way through these troubling times. We need leaders now — not wannabes. So, please cast your vote for Butler for District 3 county commissioner.