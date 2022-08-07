Letter to the Editor: Summit County needs more patrol officers on the road to enforce lawless driving

Unfortunately there’s little discussion about the increased traffic risks that accompany the surge in buyers, renters and visitors coming to Summit County. So I was pleased to see that patrol officer Chris Scherr, who is challenging the incumbent, Sheriff FitzSimons, says he wants to fill vacancies and hire more patrol officers.

Every time I go out driving, it’s a hazard here in Summit County: red-light runners, speeders and just plain reckless driving. Every time. Last Friday, I was almost hit by another red-light runner turning left in front of me on Colorado Highway 9.

Monday coming home from the tunnels I counted at least 10 vehicles going at least 90 mph! And that’s in a 55 mph zone. I understand that’s Colorado State Patrol’s responsibility just as traffic in Silverthorne is that town’s responsibility. What’s needed is coordination among state, county and town police offices to send a firm message that those jeopardizing the safety of others won’t be tolerated anymore.

Sheriff FitzSimons says he wants to continue his role as the “ultimate community advocate.” I’m not sure what that means. How about putting more patrol cars on our streets and implementing real enforcement to make our roads safer for everyone. Unless enforcement increases, the irresponsible and dangerous driving will continue and increase as more people come to Summit County. And there will be tragic results leading to crippling injuries and deaths. All of which is preventable if our law enforcement agencies would “enforce” the law.