Letter to the editor: Summit County needs to enforce stay-at-home order
Jake Mathews
Dillon
Dillon
Loveland Ski Area was overflowing March 21. City Market in Dillon had more out-of-state plates than I could count. There was overflow parking at Sapphire Point.
When will local officials enforce the shelter-in-place order?
All of these tourists and Front Rangers are putting our health at risk. Our hospital cannot handle an influx of skier injuries and incoming COVID-19 cases.
Front Rangers, go home.
Letters to the Editor