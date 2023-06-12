Letter to the editor: Summit County needs to take drug addiction seriously

Hello, my name is KC Castillon. I am a seventh grade student at Summit Middle School. I am writing about drugs because it is an issue that people from Summit County need to be more educated about.

As everyone knows, drugs are a very sensitive topic. Many people have suffered from it. Some might have lost someone to drug abuse. We also know what drugs can do to you. They can affect your lungs, your brain, your teeth and you can also have sleeping problems. With that being said, we also need to be aware of how to stay safe from drugs.

According to the most current statewide data in 2020, 1,477 Coloradans died due to overdose — the most deaths ever recorded in the state. Unfortunately, families suffer and might feel that they failed to protect them.

This is why I decided to talk to Summit Woman’s Recovery in Dillon. I asked Donna a few questions about this topic. One of them being: “In your point of view, why do people see drugs as a way to escape reality?” She stated, “Substances can provide temporary relief from emotional pain, at least provide a sense of escape from pain and stress, particularly when they suffer from anxiety, depression and trauma. Many people also self-medicate through substances to cope with mental health disorders they may not be aware of or are not properly treating with healthy coping strategies. … This can lead to dependence and be quite dangerous”.

What solutions are there? One solution is to get help. Summit Women’s Recovery treats around 200 women each year. They can really help someone achieve their goal to be drug-free.



Don’t wait till it’s too late. The future depends on what you do today.