Letter to the editor: Summit County officials ought to know that regulations cost us all

I know that the Summit County commissioners believe they have the best interest of the community in mind when they impose restrictions such as what they are suggesting with the program for renewable offsets. What I don’t think they are considering is how each new restriction costs more money and, therefore, makes Summit County even less affordable. You can claim this is “just one little thing,” but all of these restrictions cost more and that flows down to people who can least afford it. Look no further than California and San Francisco in particular.

Also, if you make it mandatory and retroactive, it is borderline authoritarian and just wrong.

I wish that every elected official would have to get some sort of certification in basic economics. Reduce supply and/or impose restrictions and you increase costs for all. It is really that simple!

Lastly, while I think it is noble for the little towns of Summit county to do their part, the real pollution issue is connected to 3 billion people on other continents, where we effectively have outsourced our manufacturing pollution.