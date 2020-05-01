Letter to the editor: Summit County organizations are not being transparent | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: Summit County organizations are not being transparent

Opinion |

Dianne Sample
Breckenridge

A number of weeks ago, I submitted a letter to the Summit Daily applauding Centura Health and the Summit board of health for their apparent transparency.

What happened? 

Eight COVID-19 cases at Breckenridge City Market reported April 30.

Initial case confirmed April 22. As grocery shoppers, do we not have the right, to be made aware of this information over a week ago? 

What happened?

Centura Health was limiting their coronavirus testing until Vail Heath offered unlimited testing, and then they stepped up?

What happened?

Two teenagers from Summit High School died by suicide. Has there been any support or online classes given by Summit High School? This is standard practice after a tragedy.

