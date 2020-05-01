Letter to the editor: Summit County organizations are not being transparent
Breckenridge
A number of weeks ago, I submitted a letter to the Summit Daily applauding Centura Health and the Summit board of health for their apparent transparency.
What happened?
Eight COVID-19 cases at Breckenridge City Market reported April 30.
Initial case confirmed April 22. As grocery shoppers, do we not have the right, to be made aware of this information over a week ago?
Support Local Journalism
What happened?
Centura Health was limiting their coronavirus testing until Vail Heath offered unlimited testing, and then they stepped up?
What happened?
Two teenagers from Summit High School died by suicide. Has there been any support or online classes given by Summit High School? This is standard practice after a tragedy.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User