Letter to the editor: Summit County policies don’t support small, local businesses

As a longtime Summit County visitor (grew up in Denver, family owns property in Frisco, currently reside in Edwards), recent visits have made me saddened to see what the county has turned into. Policies have been implemented that are more altruistic and don’t take into account the people who actually live and work in the county. Having read about the recent ban on indoor dining, it made me curious what that impact will have on the winter ski season for a busy tourist destination.

Driving through Frisco on Monday, it was a virtual ghost town (except for the Walmart parking lot – obviously not a concern about social distancing there). Quite a change from the busy summer, when the city allowed restaurants to set up out in the street. But then, driving down to Silverthorne, we saw huge lines snaking around the fast food restaurants. Who knew that the fast food restaurants would be the lucky ones to benefit from the indoor dining ban? Sad to see the shift from supporting small, local businesses.

Just a reminder to the residents of Summit: You are the ones who voted in the people who are killing off the jobs (and tourism) in this county. Instead of thinking outside the box to come up with other workarounds that could save jobs, a hasty decision was made that the county will be paying for — for perhaps a very long time.