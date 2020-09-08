Letter to the editor: Summit County property tax measure is a fairy tale

This is purely hypothetical. It isn’t commentary on dog owners, renters or second-home owners. It’s a comment on the Summit Board of County Commissioners tax policy.

The county commissioners decide to address a “critical need in our community.” Would you vote for a “noncritical” need? Do to COVID-19, single working dog owners with an ill pet can’t afford to work and pay for doggie day care. A tax measure appears on the November ballot: “Protect our local animal population.” It has a feel-good ring to it doesn’t it? Here’s the proposed ballot language modeled after what the Summit School District used in 4A:

Shall Summit County collect $950,000 in 2021, and by whatever amounts may be generated annually thereafter to be deposited in the general fund and used for animal care purposes including but not limited to the following, doggie day care for working residents?

See how deceptive this language is? It’s a taxpayer blank check in perpetuity. Once we unenlightened masses approve, it will never die. Have you ever seen a tax sunset? Neither have I.

If I were a working dog owner who rents from a second-home owner, this sounds like a good deal to me. I have nothing to lose and no vested interest in the financial ramifications. I vote for it. What happens when my lease period is up? Will my landlord eat my dog property tax or increase my rent plus some additional?

Fairy tale? Please vote against the real thing, “Ballot to stabilize county services.” Has a feel-good ring doesn’t it?