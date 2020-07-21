Letter to the editor: Summit County residents are by and large not racist

First, let me say I agree with Carol Rockne, that Summit County residents are by and large not racist! I say this because I know of Rockne and her family and their longtime activities in Summit County. I also feel qualified to say this because I grew up in 1950s (Arlington, Virginia) going to segregated public schools, separate toilet facilities for “colored people” and other racist issues of the time.

I am proud that I was on duty with my National Guard unit in Washington, D.C., when the March on Washington occurred Aug. 28, 1963, providing assistance to the D.C. police department in crowd control and the privilege of hearing firsthand the “I’ve Got a Dream” speech. There were over 200,000 people on the mall that day, and other than a few arrests for “drunk in public” there was no civil unrest! Unfortunately, we lost Martin Luther King Jr. to an assassin’s bullet not long after. Black leadership has been wanting, with few exceptions, ever since, in spite of the enormous economic and political gains by many in the Black community.

With this being said, I would like to know what Kendra Paul’s credentials are, as she has been given a fair amount of space in Summit Daily News letters over the past several weeks espousing her views and spreading uneducated opinions that would not stand up to serious scrutiny. I am prepared to meet Paul in any place she feels comfortable for a public debate on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Abraham Lincoln once said America will never be destroyed from the outside, it will be because we destroyed ourselves. Wise words for our troubled times. All lives matter.