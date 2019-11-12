Letter to the editor: Summit County residents, businesses support ‘Dreamers’

As Summit County business owners and employers, we are writing to ask Colorado Sens. Michael Bennett and Cory Gardner to support our local Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, also known as “Dreamers.”

Dreamers, including many Summit County locals, came to the U.S. as children and have grown up here ever since. Thanks to the DACA program, enacted in 2012, over 17,000 young Coloradan Dreamers have been protected from deportation and been given the ability to legally work and study here.

They are students, college graduates, skilled tradespeople, business owners, loved ones and friends. They are employed throughout our community: in our hospitals and medical offices, in our schools, restaurants and hotels, ski resorts, retail shops, banks and law offices, nonprofits, local government, and the construction trades. Many now have families of their own.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments that could decide the fate of the DACA program. Whether or not the Supreme Court upholds the program, only Congress can provide permanent protections.

As employers in Summit County, we cannot afford to lose our DACA employees. We also do not want to see them left without a future and put at risk of being separated from their families and workplaces and sent to countries they barely know or hardly even remember.

Colorado’s DACA recipients study and work hard. They contribute over $59 million in state and local taxes annually. And their work is vital to our growing Summit County and Colorado economies.

Our local Summit County Dreamers are exemplary employees and residents. We urge Bennet and Gardner to work actively to support legislation that protects both our local Dreamers and our thriving businesses and institutions.

Additional signers:

Katherine Agathon, Engearment

Karina Altagracia, Eagle County Schools

David Askeland, Colorado Mountain College

Nelle Biggs, Summit Middle School

Scott Binder, Small Favors

Town of Breckenridge Council

Dianne Burris, Cool River Coffee House

Beatriz Bustamante, Eagle County Schools

Ginnel Camacho

Monica Campos, Ivoncam

Dick Carleton, Mi Casa and Hearthstone Restaurants

Gabriela Cisneros Oroñez, Home Care

George Connolly, BGM Properties/Hockeytown Holdings

Carol Craig, CarolCraigInc

Geraldine Cuevas

Daisy De Lana, Aspen Insurance

Stuart Dearnley, Self Employed

Lea Dreaux, Early Childhood Options

Nancy Estrada, Family Learning Center

Brianne Snow, Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Emmanuel Farias, SB LLC

Paul Finkel, Retired

Miranda Fisher, Always Mountain Time Media

Graciela Galindo

María Garcia, Housekeeping

Suzanne Greene

Norma Gurrola, Eagle County Schools

Alberto Gutierrez, Dos Chiles

Gretchen Hamilton, Gretchen Hamilton Design

Gabriela Hernandez, Eagle County Schools

Kate Hudnut, Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Bethann Huston, Summit School District

Raychel Kelly, Good Bridge Community

Debra Ketterling, TVCDC

Aaron Landau, EVO3 Workspace

Kate Lapides, For The Good

Maria Lopez

Maribel Loya, Senior Living

Diane Luellen, Summit Interfaith Council

Yoselin Luna, Summit High School Mountain Dreamers

Eric Mamula, Downstairs at Eric’s

Crystal Martinez, Summit High School Mountain Dreamers

Karen McCarthy, Elevation Law, LLC

Sally Morris, Turner Morris, Inc.

Tim Morris, Turner Morris, Inc.

Amy Most

Emily Mulica

Cesar Muñoz, Lili’s Bistro

Cheyenne Myers, RF Pre-Collegiate

Camila Nanez

Jose Ovalle, Prime Group

Lizette Pacheco

Don Parsons, Summit Community Care Clinic, Summit Rotary

Karla Pena, Vsión Latina

Alma Perez, Dos Chiles

Carisa Peterson, Land Title Guarantee Co.

Jen Quevedo, Quevedo Interpretations

Gloria Quintero, Summit County Youth & Family Services

Martha Rios, Self Employed

Isabel Rodriquez, Dillon Valley Elementary

Jessie Sack, Advocates for Victims of Assault

Lucy Saldivar, El Charrito

Holli Snyder, Vail Daily

Karn Stielgelmeier, Summit County BOCC

Dianne Stuhr, Stuhr & Associates, LLC

Bradley Stuhr, Stuhr & Associates, LLC

Find a complete list of signers at mountaindreamers.org.