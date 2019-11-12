Letter to the editor: Summit County residents, businesses support ‘Dreamers’
Mountain Dreamers executive director
As Summit County business owners and employers, we are writing to ask Colorado Sens. Michael Bennett and Cory Gardner to support our local Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, also known as “Dreamers.”
Dreamers, including many Summit County locals, came to the U.S. as children and have grown up here ever since. Thanks to the DACA program, enacted in 2012, over 17,000 young Coloradan Dreamers have been protected from deportation and been given the ability to legally work and study here.
They are students, college graduates, skilled tradespeople, business owners, loved ones and friends. They are employed throughout our community: in our hospitals and medical offices, in our schools, restaurants and hotels, ski resorts, retail shops, banks and law offices, nonprofits, local government, and the construction trades. Many now have families of their own.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments that could decide the fate of the DACA program. Whether or not the Supreme Court upholds the program, only Congress can provide permanent protections.
As employers in Summit County, we cannot afford to lose our DACA employees. We also do not want to see them left without a future and put at risk of being separated from their families and workplaces and sent to countries they barely know or hardly even remember.
Colorado’s DACA recipients study and work hard. They contribute over $59 million in state and local taxes annually. And their work is vital to our growing Summit County and Colorado economies.
Our local Summit County Dreamers are exemplary employees and residents. We urge Bennet and Gardner to work actively to support legislation that protects both our local Dreamers and our thriving businesses and institutions.
Additional signers:
- Katherine Agathon, Engearment
- Karina Altagracia, Eagle County Schools
- David Askeland, Colorado Mountain College
- Nelle Biggs, Summit Middle School
- Scott Binder, Small Favors
- Town of Breckenridge Council
- Dianne Burris, Cool River Coffee House
- Beatriz Bustamante, Eagle County Schools
- Ginnel Camacho
- Monica Campos, Ivoncam
- Dick Carleton, Mi Casa and Hearthstone Restaurants
- Gabriela Cisneros Oroñez, Home Care
- George Connolly, BGM Properties/Hockeytown Holdings
- Carol Craig, CarolCraigInc
- Geraldine Cuevas
- Daisy De Lana, Aspen Insurance
- Stuart Dearnley, Self Employed
- Lea Dreaux, Early Childhood Options
- Nancy Estrada, Family Learning Center
- Brianne Snow, Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- Emmanuel Farias, SB LLC
- Paul Finkel, Retired
- Miranda Fisher, Always Mountain Time Media
- Graciela Galindo
- María Garcia, Housekeeping
- Suzanne Greene
- Norma Gurrola, Eagle County Schools
- Alberto Gutierrez, Dos Chiles
- Gretchen Hamilton, Gretchen Hamilton Design
- Gabriela Hernandez, Eagle County Schools
- Kate Hudnut, Family & Intercultural Resource Center
- Bethann Huston, Summit School District
- Raychel Kelly, Good Bridge Community
- Debra Ketterling, TVCDC
- Aaron Landau, EVO3 Workspace
- Kate Lapides, For The Good
- Maria Lopez
- Maribel Loya, Senior Living
- Diane Luellen, Summit Interfaith Council
- Yoselin Luna, Summit High School Mountain Dreamers
- Eric Mamula, Downstairs at Eric’s
- Crystal Martinez, Summit High School Mountain Dreamers
- Karen McCarthy, Elevation Law, LLC
- Sally Morris, Turner Morris, Inc.
- Tim Morris, Turner Morris, Inc.
- Amy Most
- Emily Mulica
- Cesar Muñoz, Lili’s Bistro
- Cheyenne Myers, RF Pre-Collegiate
- Camila Nanez
- Jose Ovalle, Prime Group
- Lizette Pacheco
- Don Parsons, Summit Community Care Clinic, Summit Rotary
- Karla Pena, Vsión Latina
- Alma Perez, Dos Chiles
- Carisa Peterson, Land Title Guarantee Co.
- Jen Quevedo, Quevedo Interpretations
- Gloria Quintero, Summit County Youth & Family Services
- Martha Rios, Self Employed
- Isabel Rodriquez, Dillon Valley Elementary
- Jessie Sack, Advocates for Victims of Assault
- Lucy Saldivar, El Charrito
- Holli Snyder, Vail Daily
- Karn Stielgelmeier, Summit County BOCC
- Dianne Stuhr, Stuhr & Associates, LLC
- Bradley Stuhr, Stuhr & Associates, LLC
Find a complete list of signers at mountaindreamers.org.
