Letter to the editor: Summit County residents have their heads in the sand

I am continually amazed by the number of ostriches residing in the county, their heads firmly buried in a snowbank. A few facts that should be intuitively obvious to the most casual ostrich:

First, there is only so much buildable land in Summit county. You may be able to build higher, but then construction would likely block someone’s beautiful view.

Second, expansion demands more workers.

Third, workers have to live at a reasonable distance from their job and at a price they can afford.

Fourth, increased numbers (workers, tourists and/or residents) demand and produce increased pressure on infrastructure, hence higher taxes.

Fifth, I do not believe there are any wayward Canada geese laying golden eggs in the county.