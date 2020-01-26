Letter to the editor: Summit County residents have their heads in the sand
David Abell
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
I am continually amazed by the number of ostriches residing in the county, their heads firmly buried in a snowbank. A few facts that should be intuitively obvious to the most casual ostrich:
- First, there is only so much buildable land in Summit county. You may be able to build higher, but then construction would likely block someone’s beautiful view.
- Second, expansion demands more workers.
- Third, workers have to live at a reasonable distance from their job and at a price they can afford.
- Fourth, increased numbers (workers, tourists and/or residents) demand and produce increased pressure on infrastructure, hence higher taxes.
- Fifth, I do not believe there are any wayward Canada geese laying golden eggs in the county.
Letters to the Editor