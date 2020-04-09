Letter to the editor: Summit County residents must participate in census
Frisco
It is disappointing to see how few Summit County residents have responded to the census. It is easy. It will take as little as five minutes of your time and means so much. Our census results determine how many representatives we have in Congress and how much money we receive from the federal government. If you have access to a computer, go to 2020Census.gov. You don’t need an ID. There is a box to check if you don’t have one that takes you to the census. No computer? Call 844-330-2020. Only one member of a household needs to respond. There are no citizenship questions, and all the information is private.
