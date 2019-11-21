Letter to the editor: Summit County schools have safety flaw

I have two kids in Summit schools, fifth and eighth grade. I have noticed a flaw in the middle school safety and believe it is the same at the high school. This flaw has been eating away at me like bad digestion, and after last week’s school shooting in California, which happened before school was in session, I felt that I needed to bring this to parents, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Summit School District.

The issue is that kids, parents or anyone can have access to the school when the doors open at 7:30 a.m., bringing in whatever they want without being searched.

The school’s resource officer starts at 7:45 a.m., and it could be too late to prevent another school shooting by then.

I had spoken to the middle school recourse officer by phone Nov. 15. He confirmed this is a loophole in the safekeeping of students and teachers and is a concern at the middle and high school. He also confirmed the Sheriff’s Office and school board is aware of this vulnerability.

The problem is money and resources: staff to search students with backpacks and equipment like handheld or walk-through metal detectors.

So do we turn a blind eye on this flaw and hope it never happens in our safe community, or do we wait till lives are lost before addressing this?

The school district does an amazing job keeping our students safe during school hours — with lockdowns, no one gets in or out. The recourse officers can only do so much. There are bad people out there who will take their chances however desperate they get.

I don’t have the answers but would love to get feedback and ideas on how to prevent this from ever happening in our county.