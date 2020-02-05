Letter to the editor: Summit County seniors still need a place to live

The strong reaction to the Summit County plan to build housing for senior citizens on the Fiester Preserve open space puts conservation ahead of people.

Summit County does have a growing old age population. It is the only resort county in northern Colorado that does not have housing for seniors not able to care for themselves.

Fiester is not the only possible location. I continue to believe land closer to the hospital is workable. An early suggestion was to add on top of the proposed expansion of the Summit County Community and Senior Center. There may be no perfect location, but Summit seniors will still need a place to live.