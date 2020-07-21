Letter to the editor: Summit County Shooting Range is noisy and a fire risk

Strolling through a field to get the paper on a Sunday morning: pop, pop, pop, pop, pop!

Rarely heard 30-40 years ago, the shooting range noise has become a constant for the homeowners who live in Summit Cove. It is much appreciated that some locals cleaned up and organized what was once just people taking pot shots at random dump objects (and bikers hollering their presence to hopefully avoid the shots), but the free range with spotty oversight and long hours has presented the homeowners with a constant onslaught of noise that can be extremely upsetting for many people.

It has also been the site of fires in 2012 and 2018, fires that had the wind been more severe or in a different direction, would have threatened homes in the Cove or Keystone area. Both were started by tracer bullets that are illegal at the range, but are still being used with there being little oversight. The Frey Gulch Fire of 2018 was 22 acres and cost $161,000. (The gun owner responsible was ordered only to pay one-third of that.)

So as a taxpayer who has to front that bill for two fires and risk the loss of my property and have to listen to the constant barrage of noise for people to shoot for free seven days a week 10-12 hours a day, I think the time has come to address this issue in a community forum.