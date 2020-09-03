Letter to the editor: Summit County should get with the times on pickleball

The are over 145 dedicated pickleball courts in the state of Colorado. Summit County has zero. These venues bring in large amounts of tourists and revenue: more than $93,000 in Vail in 2019 and over one-third of the revenue at the Steamboat Springs tennis center, just to give you an idea of the potential. Restaurants, hotels and activities in our mountains could all benefit from a vacation destination for pickleball players and families from all over the nation.

Why would Summit County not want to jump on this ever-growing opportunity? The Summit County Pickleball Association, a nonprofit with more than 350 members, has offered to fund dedicated Pickleball courts for the County at Trent Park in Silverthorne. Jump on board Summit County. You are behind the times with the fastest-growing sport in the world! Convert one of your 36 public tennis courts into pickleball courts, not only for your people of Summit County but as a huge financial opportunity, as well.