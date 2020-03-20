Letter to the editor: Summit County should set shopping times for seniors
Ann Brewster
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
A number of communities have wisely dedicated specific shopping hours to medically vulnerable seniors in order to minimize their exposure to COVID-19. Only seniors are permitted in the stores during this dedicated time period. Grocery stores and pharmacies are included at a minimum. Is this being considered in Summit County, I hope?
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Letters to the Editor